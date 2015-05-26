May 26Four regional Federal Reserve banks
continued their unsuccessful efforts to convince the central
bank to raise the rate it charges commercial banks for emergency
loans, meeting minutes released on Tuesday showed.
Ahead of the Fed's April 28-29 policy-setting meeting,
directors of the Philadelphia, Kansas City, Cleveland and Dallas
Fed banks asked the Fed's board to bump up the discount rate to
1 percent from 0.75 percent, according to the minutes of Fed
board meetings. Minneapolis Fed directors, in contrast, asked to
lower the rate, to 0.5 percent, to help the Fed achieve its 2
percent inflation target.
The board sided with the seven other regional Fed banks in
opting to hold the rate steady.
The four regional banks that requested a hike want to
normalize the spread between the discount rate governing Fed
lending to banks and the overnight federal funds rate, which is
the central bank's primary economic lever. That lever has been
locked in a zero-0.25 percent range for years.
Ahead of the financial crisis, the spread stood at 1
percent, but the Fed cut it to foster liquidity during the
crisis.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir)