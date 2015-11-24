WASHINGTON Nov 24 The number of regional
Federal Reserve banks pushing for a hike in what commercial
banks are charged for emergency loans rose to nine in October, a
sign the U.S. central bank may be close to tightening monetary
policy, minutes from its discount rate meeting showed on
Tuesday.
Eight Fed banks had voted to raise the discount rate at the
prior meeting in September, a jump from five in July and August.
Ahead of the central bank's Oct. 27-28 policy meeting,
directors of the Boston Fed joined their counterparts in St.
Louis, Atlanta, San Francisco, Cleveland, Dallas, Philadelphia,
Kansas City and Richmond in asking the Fed's board to increase
the discount rate to 1 percent from 0.75 percent, according to
the minutes.
The nine regional banks that requested a hike want to
normalize the spread between the discount rate governing Fed
lending to banks and the overnight federal funds rate, which is
the central bank's primary economic lever.
U.S. interest rate futures on Tuesday suggested that traders
saw a 74 percent chance of the central bank raising its
benchmark interest rate next month for the first time in almost
a decade, according to CME Group's FedWatch.
The Fed board opted to hold the discount rate steady last
month, a decision that was backed by two other regional Fed
banks. The Minneapolis Fed again voted to cut the rate to 0.5
percent.
Minutes from the October meeting showed that some directors
reported reduced labor slack, with recruiting difficulties and
signs of wage pressures in some sectors and parts of the
country.
Those that wanted to raise the discount rate saw it as "as
appropriate in light of the improvements in labor market
conditions this year and their expectations for inflation to
rise gradually toward the Federal Reserve's 2 percent
objective," the minutes said.
Some directors favored an increase as they thought an
earlier start to policy normalization "could allow for a more
gradual pace of adjustment," the minutes added.
