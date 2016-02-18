WASHINGTON Feb 18 The Federal Reserve on Thursday took the next step in changing its dividend payments, issuing an interim final rule on how it would carry out a measure the U.S. Congress passed last year to help pay for the country's roads and bridges.

The transportation bill approved in December reduced the rate for dividends the central bank pays its members. The bill also tapped the Federal Reserve's surplus fund to help pay for road repairs without having to raise the gas tax.

Now, the Federal Reserve must pay institutions with $10 billion in assets or more either the traditional rate of 6 percent or the prevailing 10-year Treasury auction rate, whichever is less. Currently benchmark 10-year Treasury notes are trading at a yield of less than 2 percent.

The rule will set the new system in motion for the dividends that Reserve banks typically pay out to member institutions in June and December each year. It also adjusts the treatment of accrued dividends. The public will now have 60 days to comment on it. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)