CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 10 Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. dollar
seems to be doing "OK" and that the central bank's policies are
not aimed at trying to boost U.S. exports.
"The dollar seems to be doing OK and we are not trying to
divert exports from anywhere else," Bernanke said at a
conference sponsored by the National Bureau of Economic
Research.
The dollar, however, fell in the wake of Bernanke's comments
that the central bank would pursue accommodative monetary policy
for the foreseeable future.
Bernanke also said that financial stability is extremely
important and that is a lesson people are unlikely to forget any
time soon.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Dan Grebler)