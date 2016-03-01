HANGZHOU, China, March 1 New York Federal
Reserve President William Dudley said on Tuesday he was
optimistic that China's economic transition could be managed,
and said policymakers were doing a good job reorienting growth
toward consumption.
"I think that they are on the right course. Obviously, this
is difficult to manage because it's a big, complex economy so I
would not be surprised if there were a few bumps...but I think
that I'm quite optimistic that this transition can be managed,"
he said.
Dudley, a permanent voter on U.S. monetary policy, was
speaking at a forum in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
