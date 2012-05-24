NEW YORK May 24 The Federal Reserve would not want to ease policy more - including another round of quantitative easing (QE) - if U.S. economic growth continues to eat into "slack" in the economy including unused labor, an influential Fed official said on Thursday.

New York Fed President William Dudley, a permanent voter on the Fed's policy committee who is closely aligned with Chairman Ben Bernanke, did not tilt his hand on what, if any, steps he wants the central bank to take at its next policy-setting meeting in June. But he sketched out what could lead to more easing - and even tightening - of the Fed's ultra easy policy stance.

"As long as the U.S. economy continues to grow sufficiently fast to cut into the nation's unused economic resources at a meaningful pace, I think the benefits from further action are unlikely to exceed the costs," Dudley, a policy dove, told the Council of Foreign Relations.

"But if the economy were to slow so that we were no longer making material progress toward full employment, the downside risks to growth were to increase sharply, or if deflation risks were to climb materially, then the benefits of further accommodation would increase in my estimation and this could tilt the balance toward additional easing," he said.

If more easing is needed, more large-scale purchases of either bonds or mortgage-backed securities, known as QE3, as well as extending durations of Treasuries already on the Fed's balance sheet, known as "Twist," are options, Dudley said.

"Conversely, I would be willing to consider tightening policy at a somewhat earlier stage if growth strengthened sufficiently to materially improve the medium-term outlook and substantially reduce tail risks, or if there was evidence of a genuine threat to medium-term inflation, including a rise in inflation expectations," Dudley said.

In that case, the Fed's most effective first step would be to bring in the date of a forecast it gave last month, when the central bank repeated that it expected to keep interest rates exceptionally low at least through late 2014, Dudley said.

The policymaker added that he currently stands by that date.