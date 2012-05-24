NEW YORK May 24 The Federal Reserve would not
want to ease policy more - including another round of
quantitative easing - if U.S. economic growth continues to eat
into "slack" in the economy including unused labor, an
influential Fed official said on Thursday.
"As long as the U.S. economy continues to grow sufficiently
fast to cut into the nation's unused economic resources at a
meaningful pace, I think the benefits from further action are
unlikely to exceed the costs," New York Fed President William
Dudley, a permanent voter on Fed policy who is closely aligned
with Chairman Ben Bernanke, told the Council of Foreign
Relations.
"But if the economy were to slow so that we were no longer
making material progress toward full employment, the downside
risks to growth were to increase sharply, or if deflation risks
were to climb materially, then the benefits of further
accommodation would increase in my estimation and this could
tilt the balance toward additional easing," he said.