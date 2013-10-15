MEXICO CITY Oct 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
actions are holding down the U.S. government's net interest
expense but that should not be viewed as indefinite, New York
Fed President William Dudley told a panel in Mexico City on
Tuesday.
"People should view that as temporary rather than
permanent," he said. He added the Fed was missing more on the
employment side than the inflation side of its mandate.
"Rising debt service cost is likely to be quite large in
coming years because the size of the aggregate debt has
increased substantially and interest rates are unusually low,"
he added.