By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK May 30 The underlying pattern of U.S.
job growth still points upward, despite a slowdown in the last
two months, the influential head of the New York Federal Reserve
Bank said on Wednesday.
William Dudley, president of the regional Fed bank, told
reporters he expects a "gradual decline" in the unemployment
rate "stretching out over the next few years."
And he repeated his stance that, for now, no further policy
action is needed by the Fed to stimulate the economy because he
expects economic growth to gradually strengthen.
The U.S. jobless rate stood at 8.1 percent in April, a month
when job growth slowed sharply, as it did in March. The May jobs
report is due from the government on Friday.
Dudley and other Fed officials have warned that a series of
scheduled tax increases and spending cuts at the end of this
year could spell trouble for the slow economic recovery and the
troubled labor market.
On Wednesday, Dudley said that if no action is taken on this
so-called fiscal cliff, it would be a "huge shock" to the
economy and lead to a tightening of gross domestic product
growth of some 3 percent.
Another big potential headwind is the euro zone's debt
crisis, which has intensified as capital has run thin at Spanish
banks and political gridlock in Greece could result in that
country's exit from the 17-member currency union.
The turmoil could hamper a U.S. economic recovery for a
third straight year.
Dudley said U.S. banks' exposure to troubled countries on
the periphery of the euro zone is "very modest," adding that
domestic banks are in a much better position than in the past to
withstand contagion from their European counterparts.
Still, he added, the United States is not immune if Europe's
situation gets worse.
Since late 2008, the Fed has kept interest rates at rock
bottom and bought some $2.3 trillion in long-term securities to
kick-start a recovery after the worst recession in decades.
Dudley, an influential policymaker at the U.S. central bank
who is often aligned with Chairman Ben Bernanke, largely
repeated comments made last week when he outlined what would
cause him to push for more policy accommodation by the Fed.
Dudley also repeated that he expects interest rates to stay
near zero until at least late 2014.
"As long as the U.S. economy continues to grow sufficiently
fast to cut into the nation's unused economic resources at a
meaningful pace, I think benefits of further action are unlikely
to exceed the costs," Dudley said.
"But if the economy were to slow so that we were no longer
making material progress toward full employment, the downside
risks to growth were to increase sharply, or if deflation risks
were to climb materially, then the benefits of further
accommodation would increase in my estimation, and this could
tilt the balance toward additional easing."