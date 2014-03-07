By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, March 7 The Federal Reserve is not
about to back off its highly accommodative policy, though
investor predictions of a rate rise by midway through next year
are reasonable, an influential U.S. central banker said on
Friday.
New York Fed President William Dudley outlined some bright
spots in the long U.S. recovery from recession, calling U.S.
economic prospects "reasonably favorable."
But Dudley, a key Fed decision-maker alongside Chair Janet
Yellen, stressed that the labor market is still hobbled, saying
in a speech he would like to see faster economic growth and more
rapid progress in lowering unemployment and raising inflation.
Dudley did not comment specifically on the Fed's bond-buying
policy. And while his comments on the economy were relatively
upbeat, his still-dovish stance on policy reinforces the notion
that the Fed is nowhere near ready to tighten after more than
five years of near-zero interest rates.
The market generally expects the Fed to raise rates
"sometime toward the middle of 2015," he said at Brooklyn
College. "I think those are a very reasonable set of
expectations based on what we know today, and our economic
forecasts."
According to forecasts published in December, 12 of the
Fed's 17 policymakers expect to start to tighten policy in 2015.
Two officials predicted the move would come this year, and three
said not until 2016.
The Fed, tasked with obtaining maximum sustainable
employment in the world's largest economy, has promised to keep
rates low until well after U.S. unemployment falls below 6.5
percent, as long as inflation stays in check.
The jobless rate rose to 6.7 percent last month from 6.6
percent in January, according to fresh data that also showed
better-than-expected jobs growth last month.
Dudley noted that most market participants who closely
follow the Fed are expecting a rate rise when the unemployment
rate falls to around 6 percent.
The central bank is also buying $65 billion in bonds each
month to stimulate growth, though policymakers have trimmed the
program twice and expect to wind it down before the year is
through.
Dudley, on a tour of the New York City borough, predicted
sustained U.S. growth above 2.25 percent on the horizon, enough
to boost the labor market. But he warned of "substantial
underutilization" of both labor and capital resources.
"This implies, in turn, that the current,
highly-accommodative stance of monetary policy will remain
appropriate for a considerable time to come," Dudley told a
small library auditorium of students and staff at the college.
The government report showed on Friday that the portion of
Americans who either have a job or are looking for work held
steady, despite a downward trend in this so-called labor force
participation rate.
Dudley said that while the aging of the population is
playing a role in the drop, he expects more Americans to return
to the workforce. "The decline of the unemployment rate
significantly overstates the degree of improvement in the labor
market," he said.
Asked about the unfolding crisis in Ukraine, the policymaker
said the U.S. central bank has people who are monitoring it and
providing analysis for any possible fallout for the U.S.
economy.
"Exactly where it's going is not clear at this point,"
Dudley said. "Obviously we hope that cooler heads prevail."