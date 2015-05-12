May 12 A top Federal Reserve official said on
Tuesday he does not know when interest rates will rise, but he
tempered that uncertainty by applauding an apparent consensus
between markets and the U.S. central bank that it will happen
later this year.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed and a close
ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, mostly repeated recent comments
that the policy tightening will depend on the U.S. economy. It
will likely affect global capital flows and foreign exchange
markets, he said, but should not be too surprising to investors.
"To be as direct as possible: I don't know when this will
occur," Dudley, a dovish policymaker, said in prepared remarks
to a monetary conference in Zurich.
He later applauded improved communications by the U.S.
central bank, saying: "Market participants now seem to share"
policymakers' individual forecasts "that lift-off is likely to
begin sometime later this year."
Those average forecasts, from March, suggest the Fed will
raise rates twice before year-end. While economists generally
predict modest hikes in September and again in December, futures
traders do not expect the Fed to tighten until December or
later.
Dudley, who has a permanent vote on policy, had been
flagging a rate hike by mid-year but, in recent months, he
backed off that prediction as the economy slowed through winter.
Last month he said he was hopeful the Fed would move this year.
After 6-1/2 years of near-zero interest rates, the Fed's
liftoff is expected to ripple through financial markets
globally. Dudley said it "will have implications for global
capital flows, foreign exchange valuation and financial asset
prices even if it is mostly anticipated when it occurs."
While he sounded optimistic the Fed can pull off a
relatively smooth rate hike, he warned that the more than $10
trillion in asset purchases by central banks globally "have
dramatically shrunk the size of bond risk premia globally."
This affects markets "in a different way compared to changes
in short-term interest rates, and we should be humble regarding
what we claim to understand about this distinction," he added.
