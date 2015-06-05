(Adds comments on reinvestment)
By Howard Schneider
MINNEAPOLIS, June 5 Progress in the U.S. labor
market may have stalled, with strong job gains in part the
result of weak productivity growth, and still high levels of
part-time work and long-term unemployment evidence of continued
slack, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Friday.
On a day when the United States reported the healthy
addition of 280,000 jobs in May, Dudley said he was concerned
the economy may not be growing fast enough to absorb the slack
left among workers sidelined or underemployed by the 2007-2009
financial crisis and recession. In particular if productivity
recovers and growth slows, it means employers will need fewer
workers - slowing progress on employment and complicating Fed
plans to raise interest rates.
Dudley said he still expects the Fed will be in position to
raise rates later this year, but only if growth rebounds from a
weak first half, and there is more progress on measures of labor
market weakness.
"Recent solid job gains and a further decline in the
unemployment rate have occurred only because productivity growth
has slowed markedly," Dudley said in remarks at the Economic
Club of Minnesota. "There remains uncertainty about whether
growth will be strong enough to lead to further improvement in
the labor market."
Dudley on Friday added his voice to a recent chorus of Fed
officials concerned that, after a weak start to the year, there
has not been the expected rebound in the second quarter. Dudley
did say he expected growth to accelerate in the second half of
the year, leaving the Fed in position to raise rates in 2015 and
end a more than six-year stay at the "zero lower bound."
He portrayed a central bank likely to be cautious in how
fast it raises rates, and said he personally wants the Fed to
keep its $4 trillion in assets until it is clear economic and
financial conditions are back to normal. As bonds and other
assets expire the Fed should continue reinvesting the proceeds
until interest rates are well off the zero lower bound, Dudley
said.
"You want to end reinvestment when you are confident you
will not have to go back," he said.
The Fed's policy meeting in June will be the first since
the start of the financial crisis at which an interest rate hike
will be on the table. Few expect an increase at the June 16-17
meeting, though the strong jobs report cemented market
expectations of an initial increase in the fall.
Dudley said he is confident the New York Fed has the tools
to implement a rate hike when the time comes, by, for example,
raising the interest rate paid to banks on excess reserves. But
in a broader sense he said the process "may not go smoothly,"
with markets likely to be volatile.
He said the rate path will likely be "shallow," though the
central bank will adjust based on how financial markets respond.
But that all depends on getting started. Dudley said now
that oil prices have at least stabilized, he is becoming more
confident inflation will eventually rise to the Fed's two
percent target.
Yet that conviction is also premised on continued progress
in the jobs market. Doubts about growth and jobs, Dudley said,
mean he is "not completely confident" in the forecast.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)