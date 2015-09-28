* October FOMC meeting "live" on rate hike decision -Dudley
* Influences from dollar, overseas events seen as temporary
* Fed seen having adequate tools to raise interest rates
(Adds quotes from Dudley event, NEW YORK dateline)
By Howard Schneider and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 28 New York Federal Reserve Bank
President William Dudley said on Monday the Fed remains on track
for a likely rate hike this year and could reach its inflation
target next year, faster than many other policymakers
anticipate.
Dudley said the first hike could come as soon as October as
policymakers take stock of an improving economy.
"If the economy continues on its trajectory ... it's a
pretty strong case for liftoff," with the Oct. 27 to 28 session
"live" for the rate hike debate, Dudley said at an event
sponsored by the Wall Street Journal in New York. The Fed also
meets Dec. 15 to 16.
The U.S. central bank delayed a hike at its September
meeting amid uncertainty about the global economy, a U.S. market
selloff and concern that inflation might fall further away from
the Fed's two percent target.
But Dudley said he now feels inflation could reach that
target sometime next year, a year or more sooner than the median
forecast by Fed policymakers earlier this month.
Dudley said he was confident weak global economic conditions
and the strong U.S. dollar would prove to be passing influences
and allow the Fed to raise rates soon.
Interest rates futures implied traders remained doubtful of
a year-end rate increase, assigning a 14 percent chance of a
move in October and 37 percent in December, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
While the Fed is mindful of China's slowdown and falling
commodity prices hurting emerging economies, Dudley said the
central bank's main focus is the United States.
"It's not about international development per se," he said.
He said the Fed would not deliberately "overshoot" the
inflation target, but after the damage done by the 2007 to 2009
recession he also sees value in letting unemployment fall as low
as possible even if that means a faster pace of price increases.
The latest reading of the Fed's preferred gauge suggests
however that inflation remains well below 2 percent. The core
metric on personal consumption expenditure that excludes
volatile food and energy prices was up 1.3 percent in August
from a year ago.
Still when the Fed is ready to hike, it has adequate tools
at its disposal including fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements, which Dudley said he considers "effective" to help
set a floor on rates.
Referring to an incident last week in which Fed Chair Janet
Yellen verbally stumbled as she tried to finish a speech, Dudley
said her health is "fine."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Richard Leong; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)