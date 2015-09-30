(Adds investor comment)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Sept 30 A top Federal Reserve official
on Wednesday largely dismissed concerns that bond market
liquidity has sharply diminished following U.S. regulatory
reforms, saying the rise of high-frequency trading probably
plays a bigger role in any changes.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed and a
front-line Wall Street supervisor, said one-off "liquidity
events" in which trading of Treasury and corporate bonds becomes
significantly more expensive and difficult may reflect the
complex interactions of algorithmic trading strategies.
He acknowledged that the riskiness of trading in these
markets may have risen. But he largely waved off growing
contentions that regulations meant to safeguard the financial
system after the 2007-2009 crisis are making things worse.
"The evidence to date that liquidity has diminished markedly
is, at best, mixed," Dudley, among the most influential of Fed
officials, said at a securities industry event.
"Even if one were to interpret the evidence as indicating
that liquidity has been reduced, it is not clear whether
regulation is the primary driver, as other changes have played
important roles as well," he said, reflecting the arguments of
colleagues at the central bank.
Bankers, investors, as well as regulators from the Fed and
other agencies have expressed concerns about bouts of bond
market volatility, particularly after a "flash crash" on Oct.
15, 2014. Many market participants have blamed crisis-inspired
rules requiring more capital, less proprietary trading and
stress tests.
Events such as last October's "may reflect unanticipated,
complex and dynamic interactions among high-frequency trading
strategies that can play out faster than the time frame in which
human intervention can occur," Dudley said, adding later that
regulations on such activities may be needed given liquidity
tends to dry up in times of stress.
The policymaker acknowledged that the Fed's aggressive
monetary stimulus, including buying some $3.5 trillion in bonds
since the crisis, may affect measures of market liquidity. He
also said there may have been an increase in the risk that
selling bonds may be more difficult in the future, something
known as liquidity risk.
Unlike Treasuries, which largely trade on a centralized
order book, corporate bonds are more diverse and traded in
smaller sizes on fragmented venues. Dealers are holding far
fewer high-yield corporate bonds since the crisis, which is a
key source of the overall liquidity concerns.
"Trying to move corporate bonds is very, very difficult,"
Douglas Peebles, head of fixed income at investment manager
AllianceBernstein, said on a conference panel after Dudley
spoke. "This is not new. This happened basically in 2007, 2008."
But Dudley had cited order book depth, bid-ask spreads and
trade sizes to say "there is limited evidence" that liquidity
has dried up.
"We have a financial system that is much more resilient
(since the crisis), and the available evidence suggests that
this transformation has not resulted in any significant erosion
in market liquidity," he said in his speech.
