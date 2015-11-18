NEW YORK Nov 18 More work remains to ensure the
world's largest banks can be safely wound down in a crisis,
including making the legal structure of their various entities
more simple and rational, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said
on Wednesday.
"Important work remains to be done to advance the capacity
to effectively operationalize a GSIB resolution," New York Fed
President William Dudley said of the so-called global
systemically important banking organizations that regulators
have identified as a key risk to the world economy were they to
get into trouble.
Dudley, one of the U.S. central bank's top regulators, said
"a more rational and less complex legal entity structure" is
needed to improve the banks' "resolvability."
Banks and supervisors must also ensure that critical
operations continue through the resolution, he added at a
conference of bankers, traders, and regulators hosted by The
Clearing House.
Addressing a separate post-financial crisis reform, Dudley
said that 18 of the world's largest banks achieved a key
cross-border derivatives goal last week.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)