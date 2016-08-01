Aug 1 The Federal Reserve should be cautious in
considering an interest rate increase due to lingering risks to
the U.S. economy, one of the central bank's most influential
policymakers said on Monday, appearing to signal the chance of a
hike by the end of the year was fading.
While New York Fed President William Dudley said it was
"premature" to rule out a policy tightening in 2016, he added
that negative shocks were more likely than positive ones due to
the unknown fallout from Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, a strong dollar, and because it was safer to delay a move
with rates so low.
"All three of these reasons - evidence that U.S. monetary
policy is currently only moderately accommodative, the fact that
U.S. financial conditions have been influenced by economic and
financial market developments abroad, and risk management
considerations - argue, at the moment, for caution in raising
U.S. short-term interest rates," said Dudley, a close ally of
Fed Chair Janet Yellen and a permanent voter on U.S. policy.
The comments, including a reference to uncertainty around
the Nov. 8 U.S. election, suggested the central bank is leaning
toward standing pat on rates until perhaps December - which
would mark one year since it raised rates for the first time in
nearly a decade.
Dudley applauded recent investor expectations for a less
aggressive U.S. tightening cycle going forward, and warned that
it was becoming increasingly clear that some post-crisis
"headwinds" were likely to be permanent.
In an otherwise dovish speech to a joint New York Fed-Bank
Indonesia conference in Bali, he said it was possible that the
U.S. economy would outperform expectations through year end,
that financial conditions ease, or that other international
risks fade.
"For these reasons, I think it is premature to rule out
further monetary policy tightening this year," he said in
prepared remarks for the speech at a resort hotel.
Yet Dudley was coy on just how many rate increases he
envisioned, saying only that he expected the central bank to
move at least more aggressively than current futures-market
predictions for only one rate increase by the end of 2017.
While the world's most influential central bank struck some
confident tones in a policy statement last week, more recent
data showing the U.S. economy has expanded at an annual rate of
roughly 1 percent so far this year emboldened those who think
the Fed won't tighten monetary policy any time soon.
A Reuters poll of economists recently pointed to the
December policy meeting as the most likely time for a rate
increase.
Dudley called the recent U.S. GDP reading of 1.2 percent
annualized growth for the second quarter as "sluggish" but stuck
to his expectation that the economy would rebound to about 2
percent growth over the next 18 months, and said he was
confident inflation would rise to the Fed's 2 percent goal in
the medium term.
He added that aggressive monetary easing in Japan and Europe
this year boosted the dollar and, together, helped convince the
Fed it could not raise rates as aggressively as it imagined back
in December.
