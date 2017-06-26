June 26 The recent narrowing of credit spreads,
record stock prices and falling bond yields could encourage the
Federal Reserve to continue tightening U.S. policy, one of the
most influential Fed officials said in remarks published on
Monday.
"Monetary policymakers need to take the evolution of
financial conditions into consideration," Dudley, a permanent
voter on U.S. interest rates and a close ally of Fed Chair Janet
Yellen, said on a closed-to-the-press panel on Sunday.
"When financial conditions ease, as has been the case
recently, this can provide additional impetus for the decision
to continue to remove monetary policy accommodation," he said
according to prepared remarks published by the New York Fed.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer)