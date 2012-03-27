* European liquidity concerns ease
* Dollar swaps, ECB actions cited as steadying influences
* May not need to act further to ward off spillover effects
By Glenn Somerville and Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 27 Europe appears to be making
enough progress in dealing with its debt crisis that the U.S.
central bank probably will not need to take any more action to
shield the U.S. economy from the possibility of harmful
spillover on exports or jobs, a top Federal Reserve official
told a congressional panel on Tuesday.
William Dudley, president of the New York Federal Reserve
Bank, said European liquidity concerns were easing, and funding
costs for governments throughout Europe had declined. He said
U.S. authorities were watching closely and defended a decision
to provide dollar swap lines to Europe as having been in the
best interests of the United States.
"I am hopeful that Europe can effectively address its
current fiscal challenges," Dudley told the U.S. House of
Representatives Financial Services subcommittee. "At this time,
although I do not anticipate further efforts by the Federal
Reserve to address the potential spillover effects of Europe on
the United States, we will continue to monitor the situation
closely."
His comments were similar to congressional testimony a week
earlier by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who said financial
stresses in Europe had eased in recent months and that U.S. bank
exposure to potential losses from credit default swaps they sold
to protect against a possible European sovereign debt default
were manageable.
Dudley described the U.S. economy as growing moderately and
added a caution that some strains persist in financial markets,
and they "continue to pose significant downside risks" to the
outlook.
BENEFITS OF DOLLAR SWAPS
He noted that dollar swaps the U.S. central bank had set up
for European financial institutions, together with actions by
the European Central Bank to increase liquidity, had helped add
stability to Europe's banking system.
"In conjunction with the ECB's long-term refinancing
operations, the swaps have helped European banks avoid the
significant liquidity pressures we feared a few months ago, and
have reduced the risk that they would need to sell off their
U.S. dollar assets abruptly," he said.
Dudley didn't entirely rule out more Fed actions if
necessary to counter Europe's downturn, but stressed that any
such action would be for the United States' benefit.
"I don't think the Federal Reserve has made any decisions
about what future interventions we would or we would not do,
except we will do interventions that are consistent with our
dual mandate as set by Congress to achieve maximum employment
and price stability ...," he said. "That's why we are doing
these programs, not for Europe, but for ourselves."
European officials continue to discuss how to build up a
credible funding firewall to further reassure markets that a
debt crisis that has severely affected some countries like
Greece will not be permitted to spread to central Europe.
Dudley stressed that if they do not decisively address the
crisis, there could still be adverse consequences for the United
States.
"If economic conditions in Europe were to weaken
significantly, demand for U.S. exports would decrease," he said.
"This would hurt domestic growth and have a negative impact on
U.S. jobs."
In addition, that could put pressure on the U.S. banking
system, Dudley said.
In response to questions, Dudley said the United States had
never lost money when it provided dollar swap lines to foreign
officials, a practice normally undertaken to ease stresses in
financial markets, but one that also makes it easier for
foreigners to keep buying U.S. exports.
"During the depths of the financial crisis in 2008-09, a far
worse economic environment than which we are in today (with)
far greater amounts of swaps outstanding, we were fully repaid,"
he said. "We didn't lose a penny. In fact, the total profit to
U.S. taxpayers from the swaps was about $4 billion."
Dudley suggested there might even be some residual benefit
from offering swap lines because they enhance the dollar's
status as the world's reserve currency.
"At the margin, it probably enhances the dollar as a reserve
currency," he said. "The fact that the Federal Reserve is
willing to engage in dollar swaps probably makes more people
more comfortable to use the dollar to finance international
transactions around the world."