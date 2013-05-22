May 22 It is too soon to determine whether to
dial down the Federal Reserve's massive bond-buying program, and
the economic picture may not be clear enough to make that
decision for another three or four months, an influential U.S.
central bank official said.
New York Fed President William Dudley, a close ally of
Chairman Ben Bernanke, said on Bloomberg TV that it was possible
to taper down the $85 billion in monthly asset purchases by the
fall "if the economy does better and if the labor market
continues to improve" in the face of tighter fiscal policies.
"It really depends on how the economic outlook evolves...
It's too soon to make that determination," Dudley said in an
interview that took place Tuesday but aired Wednesday. "I think
three or four months from now you'll have a much better sense of
is the economy healthy enough to overcome the fiscal drag or
not."
The comments reinforced a speech Dudley gave earlier on
Tuesday in which he dampened speculation among investors that
the central bank was preparing to reduce its unprecedented
monetary stimulus. That speech boosted bonds and stocks.
At 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Wednesday, Bernanke is set to
testify before the U.S. congressional Joint Economic Committee.
The chairman may shed more light on the thinking of the majority
of the Fed's 19 policymakers.
If the Fed dials down the purchases, Dudley said, it is not
"tightening" policy but merely "adding less stimulus."
The U.S. economy looks to be growing at a 2 percent to 2.5
percent growth rate, "a pretty good performance given the amount
of restraint that we're seeing from the fiscal authorities," he
said.
But "I'm uncertain about what's going to happen to the
economic outlook in the near-term because I don't understand
really well how the tug-of-war between the fiscal drag and the
improving economy will work ... out over the next couple of
months," he said.