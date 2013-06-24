* Fed must consider financial instability in policy - Dudley
* Dudley does not touch specifically on current debate
By Jonathan Spicer
June 24 Monetary policies may need to be "more
accommodative than otherwise" in the wake of financial crises
that impair a central bank's ability to nurture the real
economy, an influential U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker argued
on Monday.
In his first public comments since the Fed last week
unveiled a plan for reducing its stimulative asset purchases,
New York Fed President William Dudley said the U.S. central bank
must consider financial instability when formulating its
policies.
Dudley did not comment specifically on the Fed's current
policy stance. Instead he spoke more generally about the
intersection of financial regulation and monetary policy, and he
largely repeated past arguments.
"The stance of monetary policy needs to be judged in light
of how well the transmission channels of monetary policy are
operating," Dudley said according to prepared remarks to the
Bank for International Settlements, in Basel.
"When financial instability has disrupted the monetary
policy transmission channels, following simple rules based on
long-term historical relationships can lead to an
inappropriately tight monetary policy."
The Fed set off waves of selling in the world's financial
markets when Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S.
central bank expected to reduce its bond-buying later this year
and halt the stimulus program altogether by mid-2014 if the
economy improves as forecast.
As it stands, the Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasury
paper and mortgage-backed securities each month to stimulate
investment, hiring and economic growth. Policymakers also mostly
expect to keep benchmark interest rates near zero until 2015.
Dudley is a close ally of Bernanke and a strong backer of
the Fed's unprecedented efforts to accelerate the U.S. recovery
from the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.
His comments gave a brief boost to U.S. bond markets early
on Monday, though the price of the benchmark 10-year Treasury
note was down again in morning trading.
Dudley repeated that the Fed has fallen short of its
employment and inflation objectives.
"This suggests that with the benefit of hindsight, U.S.
monetary policy, though aggressive by historic standards, was
not sufficiently accommodative relative to the state of the
economy," he said.
"In this regard, I would caution against the mechanical use
of monetary policy rules following a financial crisis," he
added, noting the so-called Taylor Rule guide for policy-making
should not be followed blindly.
The Taylor Rule governs the relationship between economic
slack and inflation, and assumes a 2.25-percent real interest
rate when policy is neutral. But Dudley said that rate is likely
"considerably lower" if financial instability is impairing the
effectiveness of Fed policy.
"Monetary policy needs to take this onboard," he said.
In the depths of the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed extended
several emergency lending facilities into the financial system,
brokered mergers of major banks, and absorbed onto its balance
sheet the assets of American International Group.
Though the central bank was blamed for missing early signs
of the crisis, U.S. lawmakers later increased its responsibility
for financial supervision.
The Fed "needs to be willing to respond to limit financial
market bubbles from developing in the first place," Dudley said.
To do so the Fed can impose rules on financial firms, adjust
monetary policy, or use "the bully pulpit," he added.