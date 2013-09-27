By Jonathan Spicer
Sept 27 Once the Federal Reserve reduces its
bond-buying program, it could then wait "a number of years"
before it raises interest rates, an influential official at the
U.S. central bank said on Friday.
The two things "are very loosely connected," said New York
Fed President William Dudley. "The amount of time that can pass
between the decision to begin to taper and actually raising
short-term interest rates could easily be a number of years."
Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, was
speaking a week after the Fed stunned financial markets with its
decision not to reduce its bond-buying program from the current
$85-billion monthly pace, setting off a stock rally around the
world.
Over the summer, investors had driven up longer-term
interest rates in anticipation of the first cut to the
quantitative easing program, causing concern among Fed officials
who have sought to convince the world they are nowhere near
ready to tighten policy.
The central bank has repeatedly promised to keep its key
rate near zero at least until the jobless rate falls to 6.5
percent, as long as inflation remains contained.
"These are two separate issues: adding accommodation at a
slower rate and ultimately not adding any more accommodation,
versus actually tightening monetary policy," Dudley, a permanent
voting member of the Fed policy committee, told students at
Syracuse University.
"People should not assume that just when we get to the point
where we actually start to reduce the pace of asset purchases
that we're actually about to tighten monetary policy."
In his prepared speech, Dudley repeated a strong defense of
keeping up QE at its current pace, and said the economic
recovery still needs support.
He pointed to conflicting information on the U.S. labor
market, which was badly bruised by the Great Recession but has
improved in recent years, with unemployment now down to 7.3
percent from a 10-percent peak in 2009.
"Job loss rates have fallen, but hiring rates remain
depressed at low levels. Taken together, the labor market still
cannot be regarded as healthy," Dudley said.
"Numerous indicators, including the behavior of labor
compensation, are all consistent with the view that there
remains a great deal of slack in labor markets," he said.
As for currently soft inflation readings, Dudley said he
expects it to "firm further in the months ahead" and move toward
the Fed's 2-percent goal. Still, he said, the Fed "recognizes
that inflation persistently below 2 percent could pose risks to
economic performance."
He also repeated a warning about politicians undercutting
the U.S. recovery.
"In coming weeks, Congress will be considering how to fund
the government for the next fiscal year and will also be
debating what to do about the debt limit," Dudley said.
"This creates uncertainty about the fiscal outlook and may
exert a restraining influence on household and business
spending."