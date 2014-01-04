PHILADELPHIA Jan 4 Extensive research into
massive asset-purchase programs has not yet clarified whether
such policies ease financial conditions primarily as a signal to
investors or more directly through private portfolios, an
influential U.S. central banker said on Saturday.
The Federal Reserve is currently buying $75 billion a month
in Treasuries and mortgage bonds in its third round of
quantitative easing, or QE3, which is meant to ease longer-term
borrowing costs in the economy.
Yet "we still don't have well-developed macro-models that
incorporate a realistic financial sector,' William Dudley,
president of the New York Fed, told an economics conference.
"We don't understand fully how large-scale asset purchase
programs work to ease financial market conditions, there's still
a lot of debate ..." he said. "Is it the effect of the purchases
on the portfolios of private investors, or alternatively is the
major channel one of signaling?"