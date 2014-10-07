(Adds forecasts, quotes)
By Jonathan Spicer
TROY, N.Y. Oct 7 The Federal Reserve could
reasonably be expected to raise U.S. interest rates in mid-2015,
an influential Fed policymaker said on Tuesday in a speech that
cautiously predicted a rebound in U.S. economic growth and
inflation.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, pointed to
the stronger U.S. dollar as a key reason why growth and
inflation are unlikely to substantially overshoot his forecasts.
He predicted about 3 percent growth in both the second half
of this year and in 2015, and a slow rise in inflation to about
1.9 percent by the end of next year. Both are toward the
optimistic end of the array of Fed policymakers' forecasts.
"The consensus view is that (rates) lift-off will take place
around the middle of next year. That seems like a reasonable
view to me," Dudley told students and professors at Rensselaer
Polytechnic Institute.
A policy tightening then, he said, would be "very good news"
even if it caused a "bump or two in financial markets."
Economists expect the central bank to raise rates toward the
middle of next year. U.S. growth disappointed in the first half
of the year, while inflation has remained below a Fed goal.
Unemployment meanwhile has fallen steadily.
Dudley, who has a permanent vote on monetary policy and
stands among the core of the Fed's dovish decision-makers, gave
a balanced but generally optimistic view of the world's largest
economy. For the second time in a month, he pointed to the
strengthening currency as a factor in determining monetary
policy.
"The appreciation of the dollar and weakening of foreign
growth prospects that I mentioned earlier both act to dampen
inflation pressures," he said.
While unemployment has fallen to 5.9 percent, a measure of
Americans participating in the labor force has steadily
declined. In a slight change, Dudley said he was now less
confident that labor participation would rebound, due in part to
demographic factors like the retirement of baby boomers.
On the timing of the rate rise, Dudley echoed Fed Chair
Janet Yellen, saying, "firmer growth, higher inflation, and a
more rapid tightening of the labor market could cause us to move
earlier. Conversely," he said, "should economic growth
disappoint, the timing of lift-off could be pushed later."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)