By Michael Flaherty
Oct 20 Banks should defer bonus payments for 10
years and tap the bonus pool to pay any regulatory fines, a top
Federal Reserve official said on Monday, taking aim at continued
lapses across the industry even after the 2007-9 financial
crisis.
New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley said
banks should move toward paying employees in debt securities for
their annual incentive pay, rather than in equity.
Dudley's sharp comments came at the end of a one-day
conference held by the New York Fed, titled, "Workshop on
Reforming Culture and Behavior in the Financial Services
Industry."
"How will a firm know if it is making real progress?" Dudley
asked in prepared remarks. "Not having to plead guilty to felony
charges or being assessed large fines is a good start."
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, the Fed's top official
overseeing bank supervision and regulation, also gave his view
on bank compensation at the closed-door event.
Bankers who increase revenues should not be the only ones
rewarded by incentive programs, but those who avoid losses and
identify risks should also benefit, Tarullo said in prepared
remarks, adding that much more must be done to give bankers
proper pay incentives.
"It is important that compensation arrangements, including
clawback and forfeiture provisions, cover risks associated with
market conduct and consumer protection, as well as credit and
market risks," Tarullo said.
Tarullo noted that while U.S. bank regulators do not have
the power to criminally prosecute, they can remove bank
employees from their companies, positions and even the industry.
CENTRAL REGISTRY
Dudley said that since 2008, fines imposed on the largest
banks have far exceeded $100 billion, adding that the industry
had largely lost the public trust.
Dudley, who was a partner and managing director at Goldman
Sachs before joining the New York Fed in 2007, said the
industry's legal woes were not the result of a few bad apples.
"I reject the narrative that the current state of affairs is
simply the result of the actions of isolated rogue traders or a
few bad actors within these firms," he said.
Dudley said banks should offer longer deferred pay in debt,
rather than equity, and added that the bonus pot should be
tapped to pay any bank fines so employees would be hit before
shareholders.
"Assume instead that a sizeable portion of the fine is now
paid for out of the firm's deferred debt compensation, with only
the remaining balance paid for by shareholders," Dudley said. In
the event of a fine, "senior management and the material
risk-takers would forfeit their performance bond," he said.
Dudley also suggested that there should be a central
registry that tracks the hiring and firing of traders and other
financial professionals across the industry, which would help
prevent constant rule breakers from jumping from firm to firm.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
David Gregorio)