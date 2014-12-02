NEW YORK Dec 2 William Dudley, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said on Tuesday he expects the U.S. economy to grow at a rate of between 2.5 to 3.0 percent next year.

Dudley told students at Lehman College in the Bronx that he was "reasonably optimistic" on the economic outlook. Previously, he had said that the "broad consensus" was for such a growth rate. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)