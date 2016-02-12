(Adds Dudley assessment of financial conditions, comment on
negative rates as policy tool)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Feb 12 While recently tighter U.S.
financial conditions will factor into the Federal Reserve's
upcoming policy decisions, it is "extraordinarily premature" to
even talk about using negative interest rates to stimulate the
economy, a top Fed official said on Friday.
"To me, that's not something that should be part of the
conversation right now," New York Fed President William Dudley
told reporters at a news conference, when asked about possible
use of negative rates.
The U.S. economy has "quite a bit" of momentum that will
help offset weakness from abroad, he said, even as he
acknowledged he now expects inflation to take a bit longer to
return to the Fed's 2-percent target because of the drag from
the falling price of oil.
And while there has been "a significant tightening over the
last few months" in U.S. financial conditions, he said, "you
have to apply a little nuance: while the stock market has
declined quite significantly, in recent weeks we've seen the
dollar actually weaken a bit and we've seen Treasury yields fall
quite sharply. So even within financial conditions you can't say
it's all going in one direction."
In December the Fed raised rates for the first time since
the financial crisis. In January it held off raising them
further, flagging growing risks from a slowdown abroad and
unsettled financial markets, despite a strengthening domestic
labor market.
Dudley's remarks suggest the Fed is still gauging how much
of a signal to take from a stock market selloff that some
analysts said could suggest a recession is around the corner.
"If financial conditions tighten and that tightening turns
out to be persistent then we'll have to take that into account
in terms of monetary policy conditions," Dudley said. "I view
that what we have been observing is not really reflecting
developments so much in the United States as developments
abroad," he said, adding that questions remain about growth in
China and resilience among emerging market economies.
Global developments and financial conditions "will very much
factor into our decision when we get to our next FOMC meeting."
Fed Chair Janet Yellen was repeatedly asked about the
possibility of negative interest rates in her two days of
Congressional testimony this week, fueling speculation over the
degree to which it is a tool the Fed is actively considering.
Several European central banks have pushed rates into negative
territory to give an added boost to their economies, and the
Bank of Japan recently followed suit.
Dudley threw cold water on the idea of the Fed doing the
same.
"I just find that an extraordinarily premature conversation
to be having," he said.
Fed policy is "appropriately quite accommodative" given the
low level of inflation, which poses little threat to a U.S.
economic expansion, he said.
His comments were largely in synch with those of Yellen, who
in recent days has signaled the Fed will continue tightening
policy gradually if U.S. economic data remains stable, a view
bolstered earlier Friday by a report of a solid rebound last
month in retail sales.
