NEW YORK, March 18 The army of supervisors from
the Federal Reserve and other agencies can reduce but not
eliminate the risk of bank failures, New York Fed President
William Dudley said on Friday.
Supervisors, who sometimes work day-to-day inside banks,
"can reduce the chances" that these firms fail "but can never
guarantee" that, said Dudley, whose branch of the U.S. central
bank serves as its eyes and ears on Wall Street.
The New York Fed has been the target of criticism since the
financial crisis for missteps and perceived conflicts of
interest. Reuters reported this month that Democratic lawmakers
asked a congressional watchdog to investigate lax bank oversight
there.
Dudley, speaking at a conference of regulators and academics
at the New York Fed, added that because much of this work is
confidential by nature, more work on supervision is needed to,
in part, help the public understand what can be a mysterious
activity.
