NEW YORK Oct 3 The Federal Reserve would
probably not be able to cut interest rates as aggressively as
the last time around if it were faced with a U.S. recession in
the next few years, New York Fed President William Dudley said
on Monday.
Beginning in 2007, the U.S. central bank slashed rates by
5.25 percent as the financial crisis took hold. With rates
having since remained near zero, Dudley said the Fed now has
less policy room to respond and thus may be cautious about
raising rates.
"If another recession were to happen in the next few years,
it is likely that the FOMC would be unable to respond with a cut
of such magnitude," Dudley, speaking at a private conference at
the New York Fed, said of the policy-making Federal Open Market
Committee.
"A risk management approach to monetary policy would suggest
that the more concerned one is with the effectiveness of these
policies at the zero lower bound, the more cautious one would be
in the process of removing accommodation," he added in prepared
remarks.
Dudley is a permanent voter on Fed policy and close ally of
Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)