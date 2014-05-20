NEW YORK May 20 New York Federal Reserve
President William Dudley said on Tuesday he expects inflation to
drift higher over the remainder of the year, though he added
that the U.S. central bank's 2 percent inflation target is not a
ceiling.
Speaking at an event in New York, Dudley said that while
headwinds are growing less severe, the trajectory of economic
growth continues to disappoint.
Dudley's prepared remarks supported his previous views that
U.S. monetary policy will remain accommodative until stronger
signs of economic growth are present.
"Some of the factors holding down inflation...were one-offs
and are now dropping out of the year-over-year figures," Dudley
said at a lunch hosted by the New York Association for Business
Economics. "In some other areas, such as owners' equivalent
rent, price pressures look likely to firm somewhat."
Dudley said, however, that he did not expect inflation to
rise sharply.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)