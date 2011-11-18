(Adds details, background)

ALBANY, N.Y. Nov 18 U.S. economic growth remains sub-par and inflation should moderate over coming months, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

"Growth has picked up modestly in the second half of 2011, but not enough to bring unemployment down," New York Fed President William Dudley said at the University of Albany.

While there are some areas of the U.S. economy that are performing well, "strong headwinds" are preventing a more vigorous recovery, he said.

Dudley, a permanent voting member of the Fed's policy-setting panel, is known as a full-employment emphasizing policy "dove" and has advocated aggressive action to accelerate modest growth.

Dudley's comments about weak growth are similar to remarks he has made in recent days. However on Friday he added that he believes inflation is set to moderate.

"Given current expectations for the path of energy prices - taken from futures markets - consumer price inflation on a year-over-year basis should continue to fall over the next few months," he said. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)