WEST POINT, N.Y. Nov 17 The trajectory of U.S. house prices is still a significant problem for the U.S. economic recovery, and if further monetary easing is called for the Federal Reserve might make more purchases of mortgage-backed securities, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

"If additional asset purchases were deemed appropriate, it might make sense to do much of this in the mortgage-backed securities market," said William Dudley, president of the New York Fed in a speech at the West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York. (Reporting by Ed Krudy; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)