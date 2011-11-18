(Repeats to attach item to alerts)

WASHINGTON Nov 18 U.S. economic growth remains sub-par and inflation should moderate over coming months, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

"Growth has picked up modestly in the second half of 2011, but not enough to bring unemployment down," New York Fed President William Dudley said in remarks prepared for delivery at the University of Albany. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)