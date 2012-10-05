NEW YORK Oct 5 The failure of the U.S. housing
market to fully respond to the Federal Reserve's easy money
policies remains a headwind to overall economic growth, an
influential U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Friday.
William Dudley, president of the New York Federal Reserve
Bank, acknowledged some improvement in housing of late, but said
credit availability remains "impaired" and argued that, overall,
the pace of the broader U.S. economic recovery has been
disappointing.
"While there are several headwinds that have been
restraining economic growth, a key impediment is that the
housing market has failed to respond fully to the significant
easing of monetary policy," Dudley said in remarks prepared for
deliver at a residential real estate conference hosted by the
New York Fed.
A bubble in the U.S. housing market was at the core of the
2007-2009 financial crisis and the lackluster environment that
continues to hamper the world economy today.
The Fed has kept rates ultra low for nearly four years and
has bought more than $2 trillion in large-scale assets to
kick-start growth and get Americans back to work. It launched a
third round of quantitative easing last month and signaled it
would keep rates near zero for three more years.