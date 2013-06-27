NEW YORK, June 27 The Federal Reserve's asset
purchases would be more aggressive than the timeline Chairman
Ben Bernanke outlined last week if U.S. economic growth and the
labor market turn out weaker than expected, the influential head
of the New York Fed said on Thursday.
Pushing back hard against market concerns over the
withdrawal of quantitative easing, William Dudley stressed in a
speech that the newly adopted timeline for reducing the pace of
bond buying depends not on calendar dates but on the economic
outlook, which remains quite unclear.
Turning to the question of when the Fed will ultimately
raise interest rates, Dudley, a close ally of Bernanke, went so
far as to say that recent market expectations for an earlier
rate rise are "quite out of sync" with the statements and
expectations of the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee.
"Economic circumstances could diverge significantly from the
FOMC's expectations," Dudley said according to prepared remarks.
"If labor market conditions and the economy's growth
momentum were to be less favorable than in the FOMC's outlook -
and this is what has happened in recent years - I would expect
that the asset purchases would continue at a higher pace for
longer."
Following a Fed policy meeting last week, Bernanke surprised
markets by saying the central bank expected to reduce the
$85-billion monthly pace of bond buying later this year and to
end the QE3 program altogether by mid-2014, if the economy
improves as expected.
Global markets have since fallen sharply.