NEW YORK, March 27 While explicit policy
coordination among the world's central banks is unfeasible, a
more effective system should be developed to ensure they have
access to foreign currency reserves in times of stress, a top
U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
"Monetary policy meant to suit everybody is likely in the
end to suit nobody," William Dudley, the influential head of the
New York Fed, said in a speech that pushed back against
criticism that aggressive U.S. policy accommodation has hurt
emerging-market economies over the last year.
Last spring, when Fed officials started discussing the
prospect of reducing their bond-buying stimulus, the currencies
and stocks of many emerging markets sold off sharply. The
selloff returned in countries like Turkey and Argentina earlier
this year once the Fed began trimming the purchases.
Dudley stressed that central banks need to tailor polices to
the needs of their domestic economies. And while the Fed in
particular could be more cognizant of the effects its decisions
have on the rest of the world, he warned "explicit coordination
looks neither feasible nor desirable."
One area to be improved however is central banks' need for
access to large foreign exchange reserves, especially U.S.
dollars, for use in times of stress, he said.
"We could design a better global solution of collective
insurance - access to liquid resources in times of stress that
were not stigmatized and that could and would be used to
facilitate adjustment," Dudley said according to prepared
remarks at an internal New York Fed event.
"This could help reduce market volatility and dampen the
size of foreign exchange and other adjustments."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)