TROY, N.Y. Oct 7 The Federal Reserve could
reasonably expect to raise U.S. interest rates in mid-2015, an
influential Fed policymaker said on Tuesday in a speech that
cautiously predicted a rebound in U.S. economic growth and
inflation.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed, pointed to
the stronger U.S. dollar as a key reason that growth and
inflation are unlikely to substantially overshoot his forecasts.
"The consensus view is that (rates) lift-off will take place
around the middle of next year. That seems like a reasonable
view to me," Dudley said in prepared remarks at Rensselaer
Polytechnic Institute.
Yet "firmer growth, higher inflation, and a more rapid
tightening of the labor market could cause us to move earlier,"
he added, echoing a line by Fed Chair Janet Yellen. "Conversely,
should economic growth disappoint, the timing of lift-off could
be pushed later."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)