NEW YORK Dec 1 The Federal Reserve will not
just tighten policy based on how the U.S. economy is faring, but
on how well financial markets respond to the eventual
interest-rate hikes, an influential Fed official said on Monday.
New York Fed President William Dudley said the U.S. central
bank will unleash more aggressive rate rises if financial
markets, which include short- and long-term rates, equities, and
the dollar, are less responsive than desired.
"How much one pushes on the short-term interest rate lever
depends, in part, on how financial market conditions respond to
such adjustments," he said in a speech. "All else equal, less
responsiveness implies larger interest rate adjustments and vice
versa."
