HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. Nov 20 The Federal Reserve
should "soon" be ready to raise interest rates as U.S. central
bankers grow confident that low inflation will rebound and that
employment remains stable, William Dudley, the influential head
of the New York Fed, said on Friday.
"We hope that relatively soon we will become reasonably
confident that inflation will return to our 2 percent
objective," he said at Hofstra University. Dudley said it was
"very logical" to expect that the Fed's inflation and employment
conditions would be met "soon," allowing policymakers to "start
thinking about raising the short-term interest rates."
Asked about last week's attacks in Paris, Dudley said it was
difficult to predict the economic fallout from that and from the
broader situation in the war-plagued Middle East.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)