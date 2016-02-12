NEW YORK Feb 12 The U.S. economy has "quite a
bit of momentum," making it "extraordinarily premature" to even
talk about the possibility of using negative rates to stimulate
the economy, an influential Federal Reserve official said on
Friday.
"To me, that's not something that should be part of the
conversation right now," New York Fed President William Dudley
told reporters at a press conference. Fed Chair Janet Yellen was
repeatedly asked about the possibility of negative rates in her
two days of Congressional testimony this week, fueling
speculation over the degree to which it is a tool that the Fed
is actively considering.
Dudley also said that the Fed will take financial conditions
into account in its monetary policy decisions, adding that the
important thing to assess is how much of the downturn in markets
is based on deterioration of economic fundamentals and how much
simply a change in sentiment, which may be shorter-lived.
