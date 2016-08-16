Aug 16 The Federal Reserve could possibly raise U.S. interest rates as soon as next month as the labor market tightens and as evidence builds of wage gains, influential New York Fed President William Dudley said on Tuesday.

"We're edging closer towards the point in time where it will be appropriate I think to raise interest rates further," Dudley said on Fox Business Network. "I think it's possible" to hike rates at a mid-September policy meeting, he said, "we'll have to see where the data falls."

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)