MINNEAPOLIS, June 5 Progress in the U.S. labor market may have stalled, with strong job gains masking weak productivity and still high levels of part-time work and long-term unemployment, New York Fed President William Dudley said on Friday.

On a day when the United States reported the healthy addition of 280,000 jobs in May, Dudley said he was concerned the economy may not be growing fast enough to absorb the slack left among workers sidelined or underemployed by the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.

Dudley said he still expects the Fed will be in position to raise rates later this year - but only if growth rebounds from a weak first half, and there is more progress on lowering the unemployment rate and other measures of labor market weakness.

"Recent solid job gains and a further decline in the unemployment rate have occurred only because productivity growth has slowed markedly," Dudley said in remarks at the Economic Club of Minnesota. "There remains uncertainty about whether growth will be strong enough to lead to further improvement in the labor market."

Dudley on Friday added his voice to a recent chorus of Fed officials concerned that, after a weak start to the year, the expected rebound in the second quarter has not happened. Dudley did say he expected growth to accelerate in the second half of the year, and still leave the Fed in position to raise rates in 2015 and end a more than six-year stay at the "zero lower bound."

The Fed's policy meeting in June will be the first since the start of the financial crisis at which an interest rate hike will be on the table. Few expect an increase at the June 16-17 meeting of the Fed's main policy committee, though the strong jobs report cemented market expectations of an initial increase in the fall.

Dudley said he is confident the New York Fed has the tools to implement a rate hike when the time comes, by, for example, raising the interest rate paid to banks on excess reserves. But in a broader sense he said the process "may not go smoothly," with markets likely to be volatile as investors adjust to a "regime shift" after so many years of near-zero Fed rates.

He said the rate path will likely be "shallow," though the central bank will adjust based on how financial markets respond.

But that all depends on getting started. Dudley said that now that oil prices have at least stabilized, he is at least becoming more confident that inflation will eventually rise to the Fed's two percent target.

Yet that conviction is also premised on continued progress in the jobs market, needed to eventually push wages and prices higher on a more consistent basis.

Doubts about growth and jobs, Dudley said, mean he is "not completely confident" in the forecast. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)