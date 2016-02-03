Feb 3 Financial conditions have tightened
considerably in the weeks since the U.S. Federal Reserve raised
interest rates and monetary policy makers will have to take that
into consideration should that phenomenon persist, a top Fed
official said on Wednesday.
In addition, the weakening outlook for the global economy
and any further strengthening of the dollar could have
"significant consequences" for the health of the U.S. economy,
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, told MNSI in an interview.
(Reporting By Dan Burns)