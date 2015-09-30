NEW YORK, Sept 30 A top Federal Reserve official on Wednesday largely dismissed concerns that bond-market liquidity has sharply diminished in the wake of regulatory reforms, saying other changes like the rise in rapid electronic trading may play a bigger role.

William Dudley, president of the New York Fed and a front-line Wall Street supervisor, said one-off "liquidity events" - in which the trading of Treasury and corporate bonds becomes significantly more expensive and difficult - may reflect the complex interactions of high-frequency trading strategies.

Dudley acknowledged that the riskiness of trading in these markets may have risen. But he largely waved off growing contentions that regulations meant to safeguard the financial system after the 2007-2009 crisis are making things worse.

"The evidence to date that liquidity has diminished markedly is, at best, mixed," he said at a securities industry event.

"Even if one were to interpret the evidence as indicating that liquidity has been reduced, it is not clear whether regulation is the primary driver, as other changes have played important roles as well." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)