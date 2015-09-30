NEW YORK, Sept 30 A top Federal Reserve official
on Wednesday largely dismissed concerns that bond-market
liquidity has sharply diminished in the wake of regulatory
reforms, saying other changes like the rise in rapid electronic
trading may play a bigger role.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed and a
front-line Wall Street supervisor, said one-off "liquidity
events" - in which the trading of Treasury and corporate bonds
becomes significantly more expensive and difficult - may reflect
the complex interactions of high-frequency trading strategies.
Dudley acknowledged that the riskiness of trading in these
markets may have risen. But he largely waved off growing
contentions that regulations meant to safeguard the financial
system after the 2007-2009 crisis are making things worse.
"The evidence to date that liquidity has diminished markedly
is, at best, mixed," he said at a securities industry event.
"Even if one were to interpret the evidence as indicating
that liquidity has been reduced, it is not clear whether
regulation is the primary driver, as other changes have played
important roles as well."
