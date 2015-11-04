NEW YORK Nov 4 The Federal Reserve must look
beyond broad measures of the U.S. labor and housing market to
understand how its policies affect individual Americans, New
York Fed President William Dudley said on Wednesday.
In remarks that did not address the current state of U.S.
monetary policy, Dudley said that "micro-level" economic data
can paint a different picture of the U.S. economy and must be
better understood.
"Looking at the national unemployment rate tells only part
of the story of the labor market experiences for different
groups of individuals," he said. "Understanding this diversity
is critical to better understanding the health of the labor
market and the overall economy, and is important for informing
policy."
Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen and a
permanent voter on policy, noted for example that younger and
less-educated workers, as well as black and Hispanic Americans
have "significantly higher" unemployment rates compared to older
and better-educated Americans.
U.S. unemployment was 5.1 percent in September.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)