SOMERSET, N.J. Jan 15 The drop in oil prices
and a strong dollar have raised the risk of U.S. inflation
expectations heading lower, hampering the actual inflation from
reaching the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal, a top Fed
official said on Friday.
"With respect to the risks to the inflation outlook, the
most concerning is the possibility that inflation expectations
become unanchored to the downside," New York Federal Reserve
President William Dudley said in a prepared speech.
Dudley was speaking at an event sponsored to the New Jersey
Bankers Association.
Market-based measures of inflation expectations have
weakened significantly in recent days with the collapse in oil
prices, which plunged below $30 on Friday. The so-called
breakeven inflation expectations on 10-year Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities, or TIPS, are at their lowest
since late August.
