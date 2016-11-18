NEW YORK Nov 18 The post-election market reaction is not concerning in terms of planned interest rate rises, an influential Federal Reserve official said on Friday, because the bond selloff and dollar rise appears motivated by expectations of new policies out of Washington.

"The movement in markets seems consistent with the change in expectations of how economic policy might evolve," New York Fed President William Dudley said at a press conference. "So I don't think that what we're seeing in financial markets is, to me, concerning in terms of monetary policy." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)