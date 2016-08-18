NEW YORK Aug 18 Strong recent U.S. jobs growth
and a long-awaited return of middle-wage employment are two
positive signs for the U.S. labor market, an influential Federal
Reserve policymaker said on Thursday, reinforcing his positive
message on the broader economy.
New York Fed President William Dudley said the last two
months of job growth "helped allay concerns that arose earlier
this year that job growth was beginning to stall. Indeed, these
reports reinforce my view that labor market conditions continue
to improve," he said in prepared remarks to a press conference.
Turning to fresh New York Fed research on the "hollowing
out" of the labor market, in which positions like teachers and
mechanics have faded in recent years and contributed to wage
inequality, Dudley said "the tide has begun to turn."
"For the first time in quite a while, gains in middle-wage
jobs actually outnumber gains in higher- and lower-wage jobs
nationwide," said Dudley, a permanent voter on U.S. interest
rate policy and a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
"I believe this is an important development in the economy,
because, if it were to continue, it would create more
opportunities for workers and their families who have been
struggling up to now."
The policymaker said earlier this week the Fed could
possibly raise rates in September. He did not comment on rates
in the prepared remarks on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)