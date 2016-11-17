NEW YORK Nov 17 As "nine-to-five" jobs diminish
in the United States, the Federal Reserve will be on alert as to
whether the shift is making American workers less secure, an
influential Federal Reserve policymaker said on Thursday.
"People are increasingly employed in less traditional work
arrangements," New York Fed President William Dudley said in
prepared remarks that did not mention monetary policy.
"We need to understand how this evolution is affecting job
security and earnings stability," he told a conference on the
evolution of work. "While these jobs might provide workers with
more flexibility, they might also come with increased income
volatility and financial vulnerability."
