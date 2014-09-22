UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
Sept 22 The Federal Reserve will take into account the strengthening of the U.S. dollar as it considers when to back away from its aggressive easing of monetary policy, a Fed official said on Monday.
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said the value of the dollar is not a target for the central bank, but its rise does impact inflation and the "appropriateness of monetary policy."
Dudley was speaking at a Bloomberg News event in New York on Monday.
He added in the Bloomberg interview that he wants to leave the current, near-zero interest rate level as soon as it is appropriate.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.