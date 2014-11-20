WASHINGTON Nov 20 New York Federal Reserve
President William Dudley defended the system for supervising
major banks, saying it has been dramatically improved and made
safer since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
In testimony prepared for a Senate Banking Committee hearing
on Friday but released on Thursday, Dudley said "it is
undeniable that banking supervisors could have done better in
their prudential oversight of the financial system" in advance
of the financial crisis.
But changes made since then, including increased capital
requirements and improved supervision have made the system
safer, he said.
The Senate committee hearing was called after a series of
critical reports, including the release of tapes secretly made
by a former New York Fed supervisor that indicated a lax
approach in oversight of major institutions like Goldman Sachs.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)